Industrial act Panic Lift return with ‘Split’, the first in 5 thematically connected EPs, after a three-year hiatus

Out now is “Split”,the first in five thematically connected EPs by Newark, New Jersey based industrial act Panic Lift. The release cycle will span into 2022. “Split” is the follow-up to 2018’s “End Process”. On “Split” Panic Lift presents two new songs, “Tribute” and “Nowhere Fast”, plus 2 remixes respectively by Grendel and Wesenberg (Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg from Rotersand).

Each EP in the five-part series will feature two original tracks and two remixes from different artists.

Each new release will be accompanied by a limited-edition physical product, which will change with each release. “Split” is released as a limited-edition physical cassette tape limited to 50 copies worldwide.

Panic Lift is James Francis, Dan Platt, Ben Tourkantonis and Cristian Carver. For this string of EP releases, the band works with longtime friends and collaborators Primordial Music.

Check the video for “Tribute”.

You can download/stream the first EP right below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://paniclift.bandcamp.com/album/split">Split by Panic Lift</a>