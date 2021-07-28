‘The Cure – Radio Broadcast/Live in Germany 1981’ 2CD bootleg gets widespread distribution

Out now is “The Cure – Radio Broadcast/Live in Germany 1981”, a double CD which is being distributed about everywhere, from Amazon to the smallest indie music mailorder. Out via Last Media this release features the 2 shows which were recorded for live FM radio broadcast in Germany in 1981. As far as we know the 2 shows have never been issued on CD in their complete form previously. The release captures the entire set the band played those evenings, 30 years ago.

The 2 live-sets are different from each other and contain tracks from the first 3 albums by The Cure: “Three Imaginary Boys”, “Seventeen Seconds” and “Faith” plus some tracks off the album “Pornography” that was to be released the year after.

Laser Media describes itself as a ‘Radio Broadcast Label’ based in the UK, but it is in fact releasing unofficial live releases and DVDs, and is nothing else than a bootleg label which started its activities in 2011 under that name. Fact is that its distribution network is the same as another regular official release, so it’s pretty sure this one will be selling quite good.

But we repeat, this is a bootleg for sure.

CD1 (Frankfurt):

The Holy Hour In Your House The Drowning Man 10.15 Saturday Night Accuracy The Funeral Party M Primary Other Voices All Cats are Grey Three Imaginary Boys At Night Fire in Cairo Play for today Grinding Halt A Forest Faith

CD2 (Hamburg):