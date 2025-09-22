October 2, 2025

Inca Babies premiere ‘Candy Mountain’ video today; single drops tomorrow, album ‘Reincarnation’ follows on November 28 via Black Lagoon Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 22, 2025
Inca Babies (Photo by Harry Stafford)

Manchester post-punk outfit Inca Babies premieres the video for their new single “Candy Mountain” today via Side-Line Magazine. The digital single is released tomorrow, September 23, 2025, as the lead preview to the band’s 10th album “Reincarnation,” due November 28, 2025 on Black Lagoon Records.

“Candy Mountain” first appeared on the Inca Babies’s second LP “This Train” (1986). The 2025 version introduces electronic sequencing and contemporary studio work while retaining the song’s hypnotic bass drive. The single is accompanied by a road-movie style video filmed in Manchester, Bala (North Wales) and on the Bwlch mountain pass in Gwynedd; it was shot by Jonny Stafford and directed/edited by Harry Stafford. Watch the official video below.

Harry Stafford explains the concept behind the forthcoming Inca Babies album: “Looking through our back catalogue, it occurred to me that there were tracks that should again be made available in some manner and others that would benefit from reinvention… We embarked upon a new quest, to inject new life into our favourite back catalogue. This whole project was to be an innovative re-imagining of old tunes: re-invented for contemporary consideration. All of them Re-awakened and ‘Re-inca-rnated’.”

The album was recorded and mixed over two years at 6dB Studios (Salford) by Simon “Ding” Archer and Harry Stafford, with mastering by Marco Butcher (Boombox Studio, North Carolina).

Below is the track list.

  1. “Candy Mountain” (from “This Train”, 1986)
  2. “Buster’s on Fire” (7” single on Constrictor, 1987)
  3. “Daniella” (from “This Train”, 1986)
  4. “Two Rails to Nowhere” (from “Evil Hour”, 1988)
  5. “Jerico” (from “Big Jugular” 12” EP, 1984)
  6. “Devil in my Room” (from “Opium Den”, 1987)
  7. “Phantom Track” (from “Death Message Blues”, 2010)
  8. “The Diseased Stranger’s Waltz” (from “Rumble”, 1985)
  9. “Damnation” (from “The Stereo Plan”, 2014)
  10. “Thirst” (from “Opium Den”, 1987)
  11. “Superior Spectre” (first issued on the Record Store Day “Scatter” 12”, 2014)
  12. “Cowboy Song” (B-side from “The Judge” 12”, 1984)

About Inca Babies

Inca Babies formed in 1982–83 in the Hulme district of Manchester, and was founded by Harry Stafford (guitar), Bill Marten a.k.a. William Bonney (bass), Julian Woropay (vocals) and Alan Brown (drums).

Early releases came through the band’s own Black Lagoon label, distributed by Red Rhino within the Cartel network. Through the mid-1980s they issued a run of singles and albums (“Rumble” 1985, “This Train” 1986, “Opium Den” 1987, “Evil Hour” 1988), and recorded four BBC John Peel sessions (1984–87).

After disbanding near the decade’s end, they re-formed in 2007; post-reformation albums include “Death Message Blues” (2010), “Deep Dark Blue” (2012), “The Stereo Plan” (2014) and “Swamp Street Soul” (2021), followed by the ninth studio album “Ghost Mechanic Nine” in late 2024.

Current line-up: Harry Stafford (guitar, keys, vocals), Jim Adama (guitar), Dave “Rat” Carmichael (bass), Rob Haynes (drums).

