Pre-Emptive Strike 0.1 – Un[re]leashed Strikes (Cassette Album – PreEmptive Strike 0.1)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Cretan duo Jim ‘The Blaster’ and Yiannis Chatzakis return with a collection of previously unreleased material, as the title of this release suggests. This time self-released, the album features ten tracks that include remixes, alternative versions, collaborations, and even a cover of a well-known Dance act.

Stylistically, the duo remain faithful to their signature blend of dark EBM and Dark-Electro, driven by harsh vocals. The songs are generally well-crafted, with occasional recognizable imprints from the artists involved in the remixes—most notably Paradox Obscur. The release also offers a chance to rediscover some of the band’s essential tracks, such as “Talos” and “Kosmokrator”, but presented here with an alternative twist.

Not all experiments work equally well, however. The collaboration with Nano Infect feels less convincing, and a foray into Metal influences on another track comes across as somewhat forced. The cover of “Dancing With An Angel” retains its Dance-floor vibe, reshaped with an Industrial edge, but ultimately feels more like a curiosity than a highlight.

Overall, this album feels tailored to the group’s most devoted fans rather than a showcase of the band at their strongest. (Rating:7).

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)