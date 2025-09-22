October 2, 2025

Pre-Emptive Strike 0.1 – Un[re]leashed Strikes (Cassette Album – PreEmptive Strike 0.1)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 22, 2025
Pre-Emptive Strike 0.1
The Cretan duo Jim ‘The Blaster’ and Yiannis Chatzakis return with a collection of previously unreleased material, as the title of this release suggests. This time self-released, the album features ten tracks that include remixes, alternative versions, collaborations, and even a cover of a well-known Dance act.

Stylistically, the duo remain faithful to their signature blend of dark EBM and Dark-Electro, driven by harsh vocals. The songs are generally well-crafted, with occasional recognizable imprints from the artists involved in the remixes—most notably Paradox Obscur. The release also offers a chance to rediscover some of the band’s essential tracks, such as “Talos” and “Kosmokrator”, but presented here with an alternative twist.

Not all experiments work equally well, however. The collaboration with Nano Infect feels less convincing, and a foray into Metal influences on another track comes across as somewhat forced. The cover of “Dancing With An Angel” retains its Dance-floor vibe, reshaped with an Industrial edge, but ultimately feels more like a curiosity than a highlight.

Overall, this album feels tailored to the group’s most devoted fans rather than a showcase of the band at their strongest. (Rating:7).

