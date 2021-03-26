Die Krupps release cover album ‘Songs from the Dark Side of Heaven’

Out on May 28th is the first ever cover album by Die Krupps, well, the second actually since they did the “A Tribute To Metallica” after all. On the album they are reworking those tracks that influenced them over the years. Included on this album which sees a vinyl and CD release are covers from Sparks, The Neon Judgement, Devo, Blue Öyster Cult, Gang Of Four, The Stranglers, Queen, B-Movie, Fad Gadget, Herringer & Siciliano.

The album also holds special guest appearances by Killing Joke’s Big Paul Ferguson, The Stooges’ James Williamson, The 69 Eyes’ Jyrki 69 and The Dictators’/Manowar’s Ross The Boss.

Tracks (same for CD and Vinyl):

The Number One Song in Heaven (originally by Sparks) Chinese Black feat. Jyrki 69 (originally by The Neon Judgement) Whip it (originally by Devo) (Don’t fear) The Reaper feat. James Williamson (originally by Blue Öyster Cult) To Hell with Poverty! feat. Big Paul Ferguson (originally by Gang Of Four) No more Heroes feat. Ross The Boss (originally by The Stranglers) Another One bites the Dust (originally by Queen) Marilyn Dreams (originally by B-Movie) Collapsing New People (originally by Fad Gadget) New York (Version 9/11) (originally by Herringer & Siciliano)

The following 3 singles were already released announcing this release.