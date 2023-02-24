ImJudas releases 2 new EPs on the post-punk label Spleen+

As we reported last month, Alfa Matrix has launched the sublabel Spleen+, which is created to accommodate more post-punk/minimal synth related releases. We already talked about the Belgian post-punk act The Ultimate Dreamers, who launched their label debut with the “Polarized EP”, and now we will present you the newest EPs from the Italian new wave act ImJudas.

ImJudas presents us 2 new EPs in one go, “So Untrue” and “People Of The Blame”, each featuring these songs as an exclusive edit, remix, or even demo versions.

The rock-wave ballad “So Untrue” is for instance completely remixed by Phil of Belgium’s cult ethereal darkwave band The Breath Of Life while the German electro pop act Elektrostaub turned the title track into a more future pop club tainted track. You also get to hear the 2016 demo version of “So Untrue” and “Outcast”.

<a href="https://imjudasofficial.bandcamp.com/album/so-untrue-ep">So Untrue EP by ImJudas</a>

On “People Of The Blame” Madil Hardis offers a dark ethereal version of “People Of The Blame”, while the Swedish duo Octolab turns it into an upbeat mix featuring female backings by singer Arielle Andersson. Neikka RPM from their side give a break beat dimension to “Ritual”. And also on this second EP we find two demo versions from 2016, the title track “People Of The Blame” and “Tulsa”.

<a href="https://imjudasofficial.bandcamp.com/album/people-of-the-blame-ep">People Of The Blame EP by ImJudas</a>

You can check the rest of the back catalogue of ImJudas right below.

And here are the official videos for “Ritual” and “People Of The Blame (canned anger)”