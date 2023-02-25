Listen to the new Delerium single ‘Coast to Coast’ from forthcoming album ‘Signs’

(Photo by Bobby Talamine) Metropolis is set to release the new Delerium album entitled “Signs” on March 10th. According to Bill Leeb, one half of the duo behind Delerium (next to Rhys Fulber), “Signs” represents a full-circle arc of the group, from its experimental beginnings to where they are today. Over the course of their 35-year career, the project has explored various genres of electronic music, including dark ambient, techno, and world music.

The lead single from “Signs,” titled “Coast to Coast,” features female vocal contributions from Mimi Page, Phildel, Inna Walters, and Kanga, each adding their voice and style to the music.

In addition to the upcoming release of “Signs,” Metropolis Records recently re-released the project’s entire catalog from 1988 through 1994, allowing fans to rediscover the group’s early experimental sound. The new album will be available on very limited edition white vinyl and compact disc, as well as all digital and streaming platforms.

Delirium released its last album in 2015, “Mythologie”, which is the fourteenth studio album by Canadian band. It was their first album for Metropolis Records. The album was produced by Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber with the help of Jared Slingerland and Craig Johnsen. Guestvocalists included Mimi Page, Phildel, Jaël, JES, Geri Soriano-Lightwood and Leah Randi.