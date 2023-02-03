Belgian post-punk / cold wave act The Ultimate Dreamers to release all new album ‘Echoing Reverie’ on newly found post-punk label Spleen+ in March
“Echoing Reverie” is the name of the brand new studio album from the Belgian post-punk / cold wave quartet The Ultimate Dreamers which will be released in March via the Alfa Matrix sub label Spleen+ on CD and as a download. The news comes after the release of the recently released “Polarized EP”.
Active since the mid-80’s the band resurrected in a new line-up during the COVID lock-down, releasing a selection of old demos on the “Live Happily While Waiting For Death” CD and vinyl in 2021 and re-distributed via Spleen+ now as well.
Now signed to Brussels-based label Spleen+ (cold wave/minimal synth division of the Alfa Matrix label group), the band got its newest album produced by Len Lemeire (Implant, 32CRASH, Anne Clark, …). Also included on the album is the band’s interpretation of AC/DC’s classic “Hell’s Bells” as well as the bonus club remix of “I Loved You!?” by Implant.
The album will also be available as a limited vinyl edition, released by Wave Tension Records, with a slightly different track listing.
You can check two tracks already below.
And here is the previously released “Polarized EP”.
Official video clips on YouTube:
