If you want the vinyl release of Syrian’s 2013 album ‘Death of a Sun’, be VERY quick – 4 days left to order one of 100

Syrian is an Italian futurepop / synthpop band which was once signed to A Different Drum, the largest synthpop record label in the world in the early to mid 2000s. The band released various albums and singles over the years.

Today the band announces that “Death of a Sun”, released in 2013, will be re-released on vinyl in a limited edition of 100 copies, available now for pre-order. The album is scheduled to ship in March 2021, but… only if enough people will pre-order the release. If the project will be canceled, everyone will be refunded. Which is a fair deal.

The campaign will end in 4 days, so be quick!

Here’s the track “Dreaming” from the album.

