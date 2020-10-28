Icelandic electronica artist Sólveig Matthildur releases new single ‘Venus’ – listen here

(Photo by Dean Wallflower) Icelandic artist Sólveig Matthildur has released a new single, “Venus”, available right now on all streaming platforms. You can check it below, and it was also added to our playlist on Spotify.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland, Sólveig Matthildur is one of the founders of the post-punk band Kælan Mikla and also runs the record label Hið myrka man. In 2015 she moved to Berlin where she started a solo project under her own name working primarily with synthesizers, strings and voices circling around 20 hz sine waves that eventually start beating with your heart.

She has previously released two full-length albums on Artoffact Records. In 2020, Sólveig has used the pandemic downtime to release a series of singles on streaming platforms, and the new single “Venus” marks the fourth to be released this year.

The series of singles will culminate in 2021 with the release of Sólveig’s third full-length.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.