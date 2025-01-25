Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Kompromat is the alliance of Vitalic and Rebeka Warrior (Sexy Sushi, Mansfield.TYA). Five years after their debut album, they return with “Plдying / Prдying”, released on Warriorecords, a label founded by Rebeka Warrior.

The 10-track album is out now as download, on vinyl (a transparent red and a black version), on CD and as streaming.

<a href="https://kompromat-official.bandcamp.com/album/pl-ying-pr-ying">PLДYING / PRДYING by KOMPROMAT</a>

Thematically the duo delves into prayer (pagan or otherwise), funeral rites, transitions between worlds, as well as “the pleasures of the flesh, dance, and ecstasy – like a divine invocation through music.”

Their music blends EBM, Cold Wave, New Wave, and radical techno, and whereas German dominated their first album, this time it’s English. The album also features voices close to the group: Vimala Pons, Sonia DeVille, Rahim Redcar (formerly Christine and the Queens), and Farah.

The mixing was done by Stéphane Alf Briat (Air, Flavien Berger, La Femme). On the visual side, Théo Mercier and Erwan Fichou, long-time collaborators, went looking for inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s “Orpheus”.

The duo will be touring across France and Europe later this year.

About Kompromat

Kompromat is a collaborative project between French electronic music producer Vitalic (Pascal Arbez-Nicolas) and singer Rebeka Warrior (Julia Lanoë), known for her work with Sexy Sushi and Mansfield.TYA.

The duo formed Kompromat in 2019, drawing inspiration from early Berlin techno, blending genres like Electronic Body Music (EBM), Cold Wave, New Wave, and radical techno.

Their debut album, “Traum und Existenz”, was released in 2019 under Clivage Music, Vitalic’s label. The album features tracks predominantly in German, such as “Niemand” and “Possession”.

And now on January 24th 2025, Kompromat released their second album, “Plдying / PrдyingG”, on Warriorecords.

About Rebeka Warrior

Rebeka Warrior, born Julia Lanoë on May 6, 1978, in Saint-Nazaire, France, has been active in several projects:

Sexy Sushi : A techno-punk duo formed in 2001 with Mitch Silver, known for its provocative performances and satirical lyrics.

: A techno-punk duo formed in 2001 with Mitch Silver, known for its provocative performances and satirical lyrics. Mansfield.TYA : Established in 2002 alongside violinist Carla Pallone, this project blends electronic elements with new-wave melodies.

: Established in 2002 alongside violinist Carla Pallone, this project blends electronic elements with new-wave melodies. Kompromat: As explained earlier, in 2019, she collaborated with producer Vitalic to create this project, drawing inspiration from early Berlin techno and incorporating genres like EBM and cold wave.

In December 2020, Rebeka Warrior founded Warriorecords, an independent label based in Paris. The label is dedicated to promoting music, poetry, and experimental sound works across genres such as EBM, cold wave, new wave, techno, and hardcore. Warriorecords releases LPs, EPs, audio fictions, and mixes, featuring artists like Maud Geffray, Cassie Raptor, and Minuit Machine.

Also active as a DJ, her sets are characterized by a fusion of techno, dark techno, EBM, and elements of hardcore.

Kompromat on tour

20.02 – Strasbourg FR – Le Point d’Eau

21.02 – Esch-sur-Alzette LU – Kulturfabrik

22.02 – Geneva CH – Antigel Festival

27.02 – Bordeaux FR – Rocher de Palmer

28.02 – Toulouse FR – Le Bikini

01.03 – Marseille FR – Espace Julien

14.03 – Dijon FR – La Vapeur

15.03 – Grenoble FR – La Belle Électrique

27.03 – Nantes FR – Stereolux

28.03 – Rennes FR – Mythos Festival

29.03 – Rouen FR – Le 106

02.04 – Paris FR – L’Olympia

11.04 – Brussels BE – Les Halles de Schaerbeek

12.04 – Lille FR – L’Aéronef

17.04 – Clermont-Ferrand FR – La Coop. de Mai

18.04 – Montpellier FR – Le Rockstore

19.04 – Bourges FR – Le Printemps de Bourges

30.05 – Lyon FR – Nuits Sonores

06.06 – Saint-Brieuc FR – Art Rock

13.06 – Neuchâtel CH – Festi’Neuch

14.06 – Amiens FR – Minuit Avant la Nuit

26.06 – Marseille FR – Au Large Festival

27.06 – Rochefort FR – Festival Soeurs Jumelles

28.06 – Paris FR – Solidays

04.07 – Marmande FR – Garorock

05.07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair FR – Beauregard

20.07 – Carhaix FR – Les Vieilles Charrues

22.08 – Château-Gontier FR – V and B Fest’

05.11 – Paris FR – Zénith Paris – La Villette

28.11 – Nîmes FR – Paloma

