How Improv Can Make You a Better Actor

Acting has been a cherished part of human history for thousands of years, with origins dating back to ancient Greece. This art form has been masterfully used throughout the ages to enchant and entertain audiences ranging from royalty to common folk, in opulent palaces and amphitheaters alike.

When honing their craft, actors today rely upon a range of techniques to bring their characters to life and form a connection with their audience, evoking tears, laughter and a full spectrum of other emotions. Whether you’re trying to forge a successful career on the big screen or at your local amateur dramatics theatre, this article will explore some of the benefits of improv in helping you become a more dynamic and versatile actor.

Overcome Inhibitions

Whether it’s the Stanislavski’s System of ‘method acting’, or the immersive Meisner Technique, a good actor should not only be able to deliver their lines on time but also infuse their own originality and naturalness into the role, adding authenticity and personal touch to the character.

To give justice to a character requires setting aside your own judgments and inhibitions and truly embodying the thoughts, feelings, and emotions that bring them to life. While it can seem daunting to be thrown into the deep end without a script, improv is a great way to get out of your head and act ‘off the cuff’. This sense of spontaneity can help you overcome your inhibitions and inject more aliveness, creativity and instinctiveness into your performances.

Better Rapport and Reactivity

At first glance, acting may appear a relatively solo pursuit that simply involves memorizing lines and rehearsing. However, this is far from the truth. Unless it is a one-person show, acting requires a symbiotic relationship between all the actors in a scene, each one responding to the other’s energy, subtle gestures, and reactions to deliver a compelling and realistic performance that pulls the audience in.

Improv, through its requirement to be fully present and attentive to each other, helps actors focus not only on their own part but also of the other actors playing alongside them, creating a more dynamic and seamless performance. If you’re looking to boost your career in acting, this podcast for actors offers a range of tips and expert insights to support you in your journey.

Builds Courage

Acting requires you to come out of your shell and take on a new persona. This can be particularly challenging when playing a character that feels far removed from your own personality or experiences.

Improv can help actors step out of their comfort zones by providing a supportive and collaborative environment where it is safe to practice a character without fear of judgment. This ability to experiment with different approaches can help actors feel more comfortable expressing themselves, and to take risks with their performances, resulting in bolder and more confident portrayals of their roles.

No matter how grand your acting goals may be, improv can equip you with a range of skills that can help take your performances to the next level.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

