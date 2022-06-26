Holocoder – Kosmos (Album – ScentAir Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Holocoder is a Russian formation set up in 2002. After having released several albums, they now joined hands together with ScentAir Records to unleash their new opus entitled “Космос” (“Kosmos” in English).

Content: The Russian language for sure is the most noticeable characteristic for non-Russian speaking listeners. Aside from the language you’ll discover a rather ‘classical’, but powerful, Electro-Pop writing accentuated by simple melody lines.

+ + + : The Russian vocals rather appear to be a disadvantage for non-Russian speaking Electro-Pop fans although it also makes the originality of the project. Especially because the music is well-crafted, powerful and yet melodic. I especially recommend listening to “Секреты неба” which is driven by a chill melody line.

– – – : I’m definitely sure this band would gain a wider recognition singing in English.

Conclusion: Holocoder is a perfect ambassador to the Russian Synth-Pop scene and the band’s new label ScentAir.

Best songs: “Секреты неба”, “Союз-Аполлон”, “

Орбита”, “Единство feat.Enrico Morezzi”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/holocoder

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords