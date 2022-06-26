Holocoder – Kosmos (Album – ScentAir Records)

June 26, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Holocoder is a Russian formation set up in 2002….

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Holocoder is a Russian formation set up in 2002. After having released several albums, they now joined hands together with ScentAir Records to unleash their new opus entitled “Космос” (“Kosmos” in English).

Content: The Russian language for sure is the most noticeable characteristic for non-Russian speaking listeners. Aside from the language you’ll discover a rather ‘classical’, but powerful, Electro-Pop writing accentuated by simple melody lines.   

+ + + : The Russian vocals rather appear to be a disadvantage for non-Russian speaking Electro-Pop fans although it also makes the originality of the project. Especially because the music is well-crafted, powerful and yet melodic. I especially recommend listening to “Секреты неба” which is driven by a chill melody line.

– – – : I’m definitely sure this band would gain a wider recognition singing in English.

Conclusion: Holocoder is a perfect ambassador to the Russian Synth-Pop scene and the band’s new label ScentAir.

Best songs: “Секреты неба”, “Союз-Аполлон”, “
Орбита”, “Единство feat.Enrico Morezzi”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/holocoder

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Ōtautahi-based dark synth-pop duo Social Union premiere 'Choke' on Side-Line

Ōtautahi-based dark synth-pop duo Social Union premiere ‘Choke’ on Side-Line

June 25, 2022 bernard
Germany's vintage body pop act Rector Scanner offers all new 'Fluormenschen' EP

Germany’s vintage body pop act Rector Scanner offers all new ‘Fluormenschen’ EP

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album 'Clouds' in July - check out the first 3

Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album ‘Clouds’ in July – check out the first 3

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Kiberspassk release third single & video 'Daleko' from their upcoming album 'Smorodina'

Kiberspassk release third single & video ‘Daleko’ from their upcoming album ‘Smorodina’

June 23, 2022 bernard
X Marks The Pedwalk release a fourth video for their album 'New/End': 'Yesterdays'

X Marks The Pedwalk release a fourth video for their album ‘New/End’: ‘Yesterdays’

June 23, 2022 bernard