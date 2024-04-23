Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

UK electro-goth post-punk act History Of Guns presents “No Longer Earthbound”, the first taste of their eighth album, “Half Light” out June 20 via Liquid Len Recording Company. “Half Light” was mastered by Pete Maher (Pixies, U2, Nick Cave, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails).

History Of Guns was formed in Hertfordshire in 1996 becoming the frontrunners of the UK’s Wasp Factory / FuturePunk scene of the early 2000s. After going on hiatus in 2012, they returned in 2022 with a new album – “Forever Dying In Your Eyes” – then set about finishing an electronic project they’d begun in 2008. The result is this “Half Light” album, produced by Max Rael and mixed by Max Rael and Caden Clarkson with mastering by Pete Maher (U2, Pixies, Nick Cave, J&MC, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails). On this new album founding members Del Alien (vocals) and Max Rael (keyboards, programming) are joined by guitarist Caden Clarkson, the newest member of History Of Guns.

On the album we also noticed a guest performance by Andy Webster and Marnie from Spucktute on “Never Give it Up”, Amon Ásentir & Mark Eris from Xykogen on “Arcadia”, the Arcadia Choir (Emma Mills, Priyanka O’Neill, Sohm O’Neill and Ninotschka G.) on “Arcadia” and Nykky Spectre on “An Invitation”.

Max Rael says this about the new single: “This is a song about shifting focus away from this planet and to other places or realities.The existentialist question about why worry about saving the planet and endangered species when ultimately life will be unlivable on Earth in 1.3 billion years? If everything ends anyway, where else could we go? We pictured escaping the planet either through space travel, virtual reality or death. It is also about what we choose to leave behind as we shed one existence and go looking for another. That’s not to say History Of Guns don’t care about the planet. We recycle! Though apparently most of it ends up in landfill anyway.”

You can check the video for the new single “No Longer Earthbound” below.

