UK industrial / post-punk History Of Guns have new album out: ‘Forever Dying In Your Eyes’

Out now via Liquid Len Recording Company is the band new album from the UK industrial / post-punk outfit History Of Guns, “Forever Dying In Your Eyes”, which is their first new album in over a decade.

History Of Guns formed in Hertfordshire, England, 1996. They became frontrunners of the UK Wasp Factory / FuturePunk scene of the early 2000s while their 2004 album, “Your Obedient Servant”, was more a goth affair.

In their latest incarnation, co-founders Del Alien (vocals) and Max Rael (keyboards, programming) are joined in History Of Guns by newest member Jamu Knight (guitars).

Asked about the inspirations behind the new album, Forever Dying In Your Eyes, Max Rael replies: “Del and I were both struggling with mental health issues. Previously, I think we’d found that being creative and making music, while not exactly making us any better, at least gave us a focus and a reason. It’s up to each of us to make our own meaning in life, and with this album I think there’s a kind of fatalistic acceptance. It’s subtitled, ‘Eight Songs for Turning a Corner’. Everyone has their own individual reality tunnel, and is a victim of all sorts of subconscious confirmation bias. As History Of Guns, we create a specific world, which we invite the listener to join with each album we’ve done. Hopefully, our world overlaps with the listeners’ emotional and mental landscape, so that for the length of the album, there’s a co-created space of escapism, openness, darkness and light.”

“Forever Dying In Your Eyes” follows on the heels of the album’s video-singles “You Wanted to Live” (May 2022) and “Running In Circles” (July 2022).