UK industrial / post-punk History Of Guns have new album out: ‘Forever Dying In Your Eyes’

August 3, 2022 bernard

Out now via Liquid Len Recording Company is the band new album from the UK…
UK industrial / post-punk History Of Guns have new album out:'Forever Dying In Your Eyes'

Out now via Liquid Len Recording Company is the band new album from the UK industrial / post-punk outfit History Of Guns, “Forever Dying In Your Eyes”, which is their first new album in over a decade.

History Of Guns formed in Hertfordshire, England, 1996. They became frontrunners of the UK Wasp Factory / FuturePunk scene of the early 2000s while their 2004 album, “Your Obedient Servant”, was more a goth affair.

In their latest incarnation, co-founders Del Alien (vocals) and Max Rael (keyboards, programming) are joined in History Of Guns by newest member Jamu Knight (guitars).

Asked about the inspirations behind the new album, Forever Dying In Your Eyes, Max Rael replies: “Del and I were both struggling with mental health issues. Previously, I think we’d found that being creative and making music, while not exactly making us any better, at least gave us a focus and a reason. It’s up to each of us to make our own meaning in life, and with this album I think there’s a kind of fatalistic acceptance. It’s subtitled, ‘Eight Songs for Turning a Corner’. Everyone has their own individual reality tunnel, and is a victim of all sorts of subconscious confirmation bias. As History Of Guns, we create a specific world, which we invite the listener to join with each album we’ve done. Hopefully, our world overlaps with the listeners’ emotional and mental landscape, so that for the length of the album, there’s a co-created space of escapism, openness, darkness and light.”

“Forever Dying In Your Eyes” follows on the heels of the album’s video-singles “You Wanted to Live” (May 2022) and “Running In Circles” (July 2022).


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

UK industrial / post-punk History Of Guns have new album out: 'Forever Dying In Your Eyes'

UK industrial / post-punk History Of Guns have new album out: ‘Forever Dying In Your Eyes’

August 3, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Axiome: ‘Humanity’s Future Is Unpredictable, So Is Axiome Too’

August 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Post-punk solo artist Enola delivers excellent new single/video 'Strange Comfort'

Post-punk solo artist Enola delivers excellent new single/video ‘Strange Comfort’

August 2, 2022 bernard
Russian band IC3PEAK gets banned on VK for anti-war comments - their reaction: an anti-Putin video

Russian band IC3PEAK gets banned on VK for anti-war comments – their reaction: an anti-Putin video

August 2, 2022 bernard
New single by dark pop act Suffer Ring - available now

New single by dark pop act Suffer Ring – available now

August 2, 2022 bernard