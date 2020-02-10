Poppy and VOWWS announce European tour!

To promote her third electropop/nu-metal studio album “I Disagree”, the American singer/songwriter, actress, author, YouTuber and model Poppy (Moriah Rose Pereira) will be touring in Europe soon.
Support for this tour is the American death-pop band VOWWS. Both bands are touring the US since January 2020.
Remaining US dates:
FEB 10 MON The Underground – Charlotte, NC, United States
FEB 12 WED The Orpheum – Tampa, FL, United States
FEB 14 FRI The Loft – Atlanta, GA, United States
FEB 15 SAT Delmar Hall – Saint Louis, MO, United States
FEB 17 MON Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS, United States
FEB 19 WED Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM, United States
FEB 20 THU The Pressroom – Phoenix, AZ, United States
FEB 21 FRI The Fonda Theatre – Hollywood, CA, United States
Europe:
MAR 12 THU Manchester Academy 2 – Manchester, United Kingdom
MAR 13 FRI Cathouse – Glasgow, United Kingdom
MAR 14 SAT O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom
MAR 15 SUN Heaven – London, United Kingdom
MAR 17 TUE Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands
MAR 18 WED Orangery – Brussels, Belgium
MAR 20 FRI Trabendo – Paris, France
MAR 21 SAT Zeche Bochum – Bochum, Germany
MAR 22 SUN Columbia Theater – Berlin, Germany
MAR 24 TUE Backstage Halle – Munich, Germany
MAR 25 WED Santeria Toscana 31 – Milano, Italy
MAR 26 THU Flex – Vienna, Austria
MAR 27 FRI Plaza – Zürich, Switzerland
MAR 29 SUN Razzmatazz – Barcelona, Spain
MAR 30 MON Sala Caracol – Madrid, Spain
