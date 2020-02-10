Poppy and VOWWS announce European tour!

To promote her third electropop/nu-metal studio album “I Disagree”, the American singer/songwriter, actress, author, YouTuber and model Poppy (Moriah Rose Pereira) will be touring in Europe soon.

Support for this tour is the American death-pop band VOWWS. Both bands are touring the US since January 2020.

Remaining US dates:

FEB 10 MON The Underground – Charlotte, NC, United States

FEB 12 WED The Orpheum – Tampa, FL, United States

FEB 14 FRI The Loft – Atlanta, GA, United States

FEB 15 SAT Delmar Hall – Saint Louis, MO, United States

FEB 17 MON Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS, United States

FEB 19 WED Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM, United States

FEB 20 THU The Pressroom – Phoenix, AZ, United States

FEB 21 FRI The Fonda Theatre – Hollywood, CA, United States

Europe:

MAR 12 THU Manchester Academy 2 – Manchester, United Kingdom

MAR 13 FRI Cathouse – Glasgow, United Kingdom

MAR 14 SAT O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, United Kingdom

MAR 15 SUN Heaven – London, United Kingdom

MAR 17 TUE Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands

MAR 18 WED Orangery – Brussels, Belgium

MAR 20 FRI Trabendo – Paris, France

MAR 21 SAT Zeche Bochum – Bochum, Germany

MAR 22 SUN Columbia Theater – Berlin, Germany

MAR 24 TUE Backstage Halle – Munich, Germany

MAR 25 WED Santeria Toscana 31 – Milano, Italy

MAR 26 THU Flex – Vienna, Austria

MAR 27 FRI Plaza – Zürich, Switzerland

MAR 29 SUN Razzmatazz – Barcelona, Spain

MAR 30 MON Sala Caracol – Madrid, Spain

<noscript><iframe title="Poppy - Anything Like Me (Official Music Video)" width="1132" height="849" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qmMm1TwYYns?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

<noscript><iframe title="VOWWS The Great Sun グレート日" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wTkcIJcUlMw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

