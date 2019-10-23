Heimataerde returns with ‘Tanz’ EP on November 29

Out via Fully Packed Records on November 29 is the newest EP “Tanz” by the German medieval/EBM act Heimataerde. The EP will be released in a limited edition. The EP also announces the upcoming album “Eigengrab” which is currently in its final production phase.

The EP holds 3 very different edits (studio, club mix and an EBM version) of the title song plus a brand new mixed version of the classic “Why worth the suffering” adding the voice of the guest singer ASP.

Below is a live version of the new track recorded live at M’era Luna 2018.

