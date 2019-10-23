How Casino operators are trying to evolve with popular music genres?

Here’s an interesting report on how electronic music is being used in casinos nowadays. The last few decades have been very successful for Casino operators in the US, Australia, and the EU. What’s the goal of Casino players? They want to enter the building (or online website) and gamble money. Those people have two different intentions.

Gamble to win

Gamble just because they want to have fun

Casino operators in Las Vegas or major cities of Australia are first to change the current framework. Everything started a few years ago when Las Vegas Casinos shifted the mood of their players when Frank Sinatra played in Las Vegas (in one of the biggest casinos). And that was only the start!

At the same time, pokies Australia is adapting to new music genres. We could see many leading Casinos in Melbourne and Sydney trying to change the standards. New music genres will be for Australian gamers and it’s a new standard for every operator. Everything started in Australia when operators decided to hire EDM music DJs.

What’s unique in EDM (Electronic Dance Music)?

Millennials are changing, and the gaming industry has to evolve with the age gap. It’s already 2019, and currently, we have tons of ways for entertainment. This time, Casinos and gambling operators have to come up with new ideas to draw attention from the new generation.

Electronic Dance Music is the new feature of the 21st century. It got popular in the new generation after technological development. Mostly, EDM music is popular at night and dance clubs. So, Australian and Las Vegas Casinos are using EDM music to entice visitors from the new generation.

In 2019, every business operator in the entertainment industry knows that they have to do more to get attention. The same scenario goes with Casino operators. Getting to online platforms and adapting to new payment options could not be enough. That’s why Aussie Casinos are hiring DJ Calvin Harris and other big names in the EDM genre.

The psychology behind the music played in Casinos

It’s important to play music in Casinos. There could be different genres, but one universal rule can’t be changed. When the casino is a bit empty, then you may hear the music with low volume. If the casino is booming and it’s full of players, then the music is louder.

The main reason for music in the Casino is that it can affect the mood of players. If the tempo of background music is slow, then players could spend more money. At the same time, when the rhythm of the music is louder, players will spend more and place a bet frequently.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.