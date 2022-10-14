Grotto Terrazza – Kalte Köstlichkeiten (Album – Maple Death Records / Cut Surface)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Lounge, EBM.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the second album by German artist Thomas Schamann aka Grotto Terrazza. Next to the digital format the work is also available as a double vinyl edition.

Content: Each disc features 6 tracks. The first album sounds like a mix of Dance- and Lounge music. The songs are instrumental edits empowered by saxophone playing. You’ll also notice a few Dub elements now and then. The second disc is somewhat different, being more Experimental and also covering EBM and Psychedelic influences. Several songs have been achieved with male vocals while I also noticed female backings.

+ + + : The debut part of the album gives me a warm, summer feeling. “Long Ayran-Ice Tea” is my favorite cut for its extra Dubby accent on top. From the second disc I recommend the EBM-Dance driven “Krank In Der City”, which sounds atypical, but original.

– – – : The second disc features two short breaks, which don’t bring anything extra to the work. It’s not that easy to label this artist.

Conclusion: “Kalte Köstlichkeiten” is an eclectic piece of Electronic music.

Best songs: . “Long Ayran-Ice Tea”, “Krank In Der City”, “Inspektor Ginko”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/grottoterrazza

Label: www.mapledeathrecords.com / www.facebook.com/mapledeathrecords / www.cutsurface.com / www.facebook.com/cutsurfaceofficial