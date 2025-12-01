Grey Gallows – Dunkelheit (Digital/CD Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This is already Grey Gallows’ third album, released through Cold Transmission Music, following two previous full-length records and a self-released mini-album. The Greek band now returns with eight new songs, featuring several guest vocalists.

This work fits perfectly within what I consider the new Cold-Wave and Gothic generation—a musical evolution in which a group like She Past Away has acted as a trendsetter. I don’t want to push the comparison too far, because Grey Gallows certainly has its own sonic identity: primarily electronic, with vintage string sounds that revive the icy chill of the ’80s. The vocals generally sound deep and dark, adding another layer to the already shadowy atmosphere that permeates the entire album. One track, featuring female vocals, recalls the cold yet sensual expression of Elena Alice Fossi.

The album unfortunately contains only eight songs and perhaps lacks a true standout climax, but it is nevertheless an engaging and atmospheric release from a band that deserves far more recognition. (Rating:7).

Watch the clip for “Dunkelheit”:

Related newsClick Interview with Grey Gallows: ‘Gigs Are The Best Way To Share Your Energy And Feelings With People’ I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)