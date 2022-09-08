Ataraxia reveal ‘Hlara Aralh’ music video taken from upcoming 28th album ‘Pomegranate – The Chant Of The Elementals’

September 8, 2022 bernard

Out on 21 September via The Circle Music is Ataraxia’s upcoming 28th album “Pomegranate –…
Ataraxia reveal'Hlara Aralh' music video taken from upcoming 28th album'Pomegranate - The Chant Of The Elementals'

Out on 21 September via The Circle Music is Ataraxia’s upcoming 28th album “Pomegranate – The Chant Of The Elementals”. The Italian neoclassical darkwave band has now released a new music video to the track “Hlara Aralh”, the second single from its new studio album.

In a reaction the band says: “The video was shot on the Apennines in Italy where the genius loci that inspired the new album lives. Fire, Air, Water and Earth lead us hand in hand till we receive an initiation into the Quintessence. The new Ataraxia album is a poetic race through the essence of the elements constantly inspired by the elemental spirits of nature.”

The music video can be viewed below.

“Pomegranate – The Chant Of The Elementals” will be released in five formats: luxurious boxset, gold vinyl, A5 Digipack CD, Jewel Case CD and digital. The band’s line-up in the studio consisted of frontwoman Francesca Nicoli and musicians Vittorio Vandelli and Giovanni Pagliari. As guest musician they invited Totem Bara who plays the cello and timpani. The album was recorded, mixed, mastered by Vittorio Vandelli between November 2021 and May 2022.


