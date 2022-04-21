Argentina based Soviet Net Label pays a YouTube tribute to The Cure tonight
The Soviet Net Label, a virtual record label, established in 2007 in Argentina and specialized in post-industrial sub-genres has prepared a special YouTube show for tonight. Tonight, April, 21st, they will be honoring Robert Smith on his birthday and celebrating the anniversaries of the The Cure’s albums “Wish” and “Pornography” on their YouTube channel.
Nineteen bands will perform their versions of the songs that are part of these albums. On the list we find Amöniacö, And When I Die I Said, Antena Mantis, Ariel Maniki and the Black Halos, Black Noise Machine, Cubüs feat. Louder, Curetaje, Dr. Spectrum, Maldigo, My Fusion Blast, No Tenemos Nombre, Post Machinery Environment, Púlsar, Recipe Morado, Sacré Nom!, Solo-X, Tenebras Sex, The Final Sound and Último Refugio.
Here’s a preview of what to expect.
