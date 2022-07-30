Exclusive video preview from the Swedish dark electro / industrial solo-act :Waijdan:
Out via Re:Mission Entertainment is the brand new video for the Swedish dark electro / industrial solo-act :Waijdan:. The video was made for the project’s newest single “Rip Them Apart” and today we can exclusively present you this video.
The video comes in anticipation of the upcoming album “Ravage:Defeat” by :Waijdan:. The video features distorted and glitched out horror footage synchronized to heavy beats.
“Ravage:Defeat” will be out on Friday, August 12th and will hold 10 new tracks. Re:Mission Entertainment will release the album both digitally and on CD. It will also feature 7 remixes from Grendel, ESA: Electronic Substance Abuse, Dread Risks, SPANKTHENUN, MATT HART, Hardpot and Binary Division.
For now, check out the video for “Rip Them Apart”.
You can preview a first track below on Bandcamp, a remix by ESA of the track “”Rip Them Apart”, and pre-order the album as download and on CD. You might also want to pick up a brand new T-shirt there.
