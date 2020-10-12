Finnish synthpop duo Aeronaut V release brand new single ‘Discovery’ – watch it here

Out now from the Finnish synthpop duo Aeronaut V is a music video for their brand new single, “Discovery”. The video was directed, shot and edited by Miika Hakala, previously known for his two feature films and Poets of the Fall music videos. The track itself pays homage to the 80s classics such as Miami Vice.

The video was shot entirely in their home town of Tampere, which for a few days and nights turned into the steamy nightclubs and crashing waves of yesteryear. “Making the video was loads of fun, since we both grew up on stuff like this”, the guys from Aeronaut V state. “It was a fantastic trip down memory lane, and a beautiful opportunity to visit that world for a few days.”

The cast was joned by Anna Helsted, better known as Shanna, an alternative model. “This video was one of the most fun projects I’ve worked on so far, and I was absolutely thrilled to get the chance to live my 80’s film fantasy for a moment.”

As it seems casting the hobo was the most demanding task for the whole thing.

Tampere based synth sounds

Aeronaut V formed in Tampere, Finland in 2018. The band debuted with the “Late Departure” on the Swedish label Electric Fantastic Sound back in January.

