Greece’s synth punk act Mechanimal returns with brand new single and video – new album out in 2 weeks from now

(Photo by Christos Sarris) Greece’s synth punk act Mechanimal (Giannis Papaioanou, Freddie Faulkenberry) unveil the first taste from their forthcoming album, “Crux” (out January 27 via Inner Ear), with the video single “Stolen Flesh”. The video for the track was shot by Christos Karalias.

“Stolen Flesh” follows the single “Holy Punk” which was a teaser for what’s to come.

Mechanimal say about the song: “”Stolen Flesh” is dedicated to the loving memory of a dear friend we lost. It’s about how it feels when you lose a dear person: all the love unveils in its magnitude in a very painful procedure. But we remain here to keep this love and all memories alive by beautifying every little crack and detail in our everyday life.”

The “Crux” recording sessions began in January 2019 and ended in August at the band’s own studio. This album hosts several guest musicians: Jimmy Polioudis (guitars on “Sharon” and “Easy Dead”), Henrik Meierkord (cello on “Scavengers” and “La Poverina Delle Ossa”), Vasiliki Mazaraki (violin on “Scavengers” and “La Poverina Delle Ossa”) and George Theofanidis (guitars in “Red Mirror”).

You can view the video below.

<noscript><iframe title="Mechanimal - Stolen Flesh (Official Video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C08oBMoaQW4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.