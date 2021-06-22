Out now is the new vinyl EP by Brigitte Handley, “Köln Visions”, in limited indigo blue. On this new mini-album Brigitte joins forces with Sydney’s creative collective Matahari Ranch.
Included is the electro synthwave single “Köln” as well as the previous single “After Dark” plus special Matahari Ranch remixes of the dark electro ballads “Lament of a Lost Soul…” and “Still Lives…”. This Vinyl-only release also debuts the new, previously unreleased MHR collaboration track “Daylight”.
Brigitte Handley is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist from the band, the Dark Shadows. She is active since year 2000 and has released various albums and countless singles.
Check out “Köln”.
