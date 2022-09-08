Gothic electro-rock trio Dispel offers new single ahead of 2nd album
Gothic electro-rock trio Dispel presents “Glasya’s Heresy (Acoustic Version)” from their sophomore album “Inferno” out…
Gothic electro-rock trio Dispel presents “Glasya’s Heresy (Acoustic Version)” from their sophomore album “Inferno” out on October 12th. The video for the track was filmed in South Africa. Earlier this year, Dispel also released “Journey Into Limbo”.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Dispel is a trio made up of Ravensea, Sean Gallows and Scott Dispel, a founding member of the old- school hardcore band Face Value and former drummer for Textbeak. Produced by Dispel, the new album was mastered at The Cage Studios in Coventry, UK by Martin Bowes of Attrition.
“Glasya’s Heresy (Acoustic Version)” and “Journey Into Limbo” are out now, available across online music platforms.
Here’s the video.
