February 25, 2026

Gitane Demone & Paul Roessler release ‘The April First / Feather Remix EP’ via Dark Vinyl

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 25, 2026
Gitane Demone & Paul Roessler have just released the digital-only “The April First / Feather Remix EP” on Dark Vinyl Records. The four-track EP is available on Bandcamp and major streaming platforms and follows the duo’s 2023 album “The New Young Kings Of Midnight” with two remixes by Brent Heinze of Probe 7 and the original album versions of “April First” and “Feather”.

The remix “April First (Probe 7 Mix)” is also available on YouTube.

About Gitane Demone & Paul Roessler

Gitane DeMone (often styled Gitane Demone) is an American singer, musician and visual artist, born in San Francisco and musically rooted in Los Angeles, where she became known through work with deathrock and gothic rock group Christian Death after being active in Pompeii 99. From the late 1980s she developed a solo catalogue that blended punk, gothic rock, experimental music and jazz-inflected vocal styles, issuing recordings such as “A Heavenly Melancholy”, “Lullabies for a Troubled World”, “Am I Wrong?”, “Stars of Trash” and “The Reflecting Shadow”.

Her later projects include the Gitane DeMone Quartet with Rikk Agnew, Paul Roessler and Deb Venom, with releases like “Past the Sun” and “Substrata Strip”.

Roessler is an American keyboardist, composer and producer born in New Haven, Connecticut, long active in the Los Angeles punk and experimental scenes. He first gained visibility with electropunk band The Screamers before playing in groups including Twisted Roots, 45 Grave, Nervous Gender and projects with Nina Hagen, Pat Smear, Mike Watt and others. Alongside his performance work, he has built an extensive solo carreer with albums such as “Abominable”, “The Arc”, “Match Girl”, “The Turning of the Bright World” and the multi-part cycle “The Drug Years”. Roessler is also active as a producer and engineer at Kitten Robot Studios in Los Angeles.

The collaboration between DeMone and Roessler culminated in the joint album “The New Young Kings Of Midnight”, released on 8 December 2023 as a CD and digital set via Dark Vinyl.

With “The April First / Feather Remix EP”, DeMone and Roessler continue that collaboration by revisiting two key album tracks through the lens of Heinze’s Probe 7 remixes.

