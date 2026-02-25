Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Gitane Demone & Paul Roessler have just released the digital-only “The April First / Feather Remix EP” on Dark Vinyl Records. The four-track EP is available on Bandcamp and major streaming platforms and follows the duo’s 2023 album “The New Young Kings Of Midnight” with two remixes by Brent Heinze of Probe 7 and the original album versions of “April First” and “Feather”.

<a href="https://darkvinylrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-april-first-feather-remix-ep" rel="noopener">The April First / Feather Remix EP by GITANE DEMONE & PAUL ROESSLER</a>

The remix “April First (Probe 7 Mix)” is also available on YouTube.

About Gitane Demone & Paul Roessler

Gitane DeMone (often styled Gitane Demone) is an American singer, musician and visual artist, born in San Francisco and musically rooted in Los Angeles, where she became known through work with deathrock and gothic rock group Christian Death after being active in Pompeii 99. From the late 1980s she developed a solo catalogue that blended punk, gothic rock, experimental music and jazz-inflected vocal styles, issuing recordings such as “A Heavenly Melancholy”, “Lullabies for a Troubled World”, “Am I Wrong?”, “Stars of Trash” and “The Reflecting Shadow”.

Her later projects include the Gitane DeMone Quartet with Rikk Agnew, Paul Roessler and Deb Venom, with releases like “Past the Sun” and “Substrata Strip”.

Roessler is an American keyboardist, composer and producer born in New Haven, Connecticut, long active in the Los Angeles punk and experimental scenes. He first gained visibility with electropunk band The Screamers before playing in groups including Twisted Roots, 45 Grave, Nervous Gender and projects with Nina Hagen, Pat Smear, Mike Watt and others. Alongside his performance work, he has built an extensive solo carreer with albums such as “Abominable”, “The Arc”, “Match Girl”, “The Turning of the Bright World” and the multi-part cycle “The Drug Years”. Roessler is also active as a producer and engineer at Kitten Robot Studios in Los Angeles.

The collaboration between DeMone and Roessler culminated in the joint album “The New Young Kings Of Midnight”, released on 8 December 2023 as a CD and digital set via Dark Vinyl.

With “The April First / Feather Remix EP”, DeMone and Roessler continue that collaboration by revisiting two key album tracks through the lens of Heinze’s Probe 7 remixes.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)