Endless Nothing – Forever Gone (Digital Album – X-IMG)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Endless Nothing is an Italian artist who released his latest work late last year on the Berlin-based label X-IMG. Prior to that, several other releases saw the light of day, each appearing on a different label.

This release feels more like a mini-album, featuring six tracks plus an additional remix by Sarin. The style effortlessly blends EBM, Dark-Electro, and Cinematic elements. The kicks pump relentlessly, while the entirely instrumental compositions—without even a single spoken-word sampling—sound dark and at times even hostile.

Atmosphere plays a key role throughout the album. Combined with its instrumental nature, it creates a highly Cinematic experience that would perfectly suit an apocalyptic setting. Despite the absence of vocals, monotony never sets in. Still, one could argue that the addition of some vocals or sampling might have enhanced the overall impact.

I prefer not to draw direct comparisons to other projects, but I can easily imagine that fans of Stoppenberg will appreciate this release. For me, this was a pleasant introduction to the project, and I look forward to discovering more in the future. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Beneath This Nothing”:

https://x-img.bandcamp.com/track/beneath-this-nothing

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)