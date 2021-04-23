German vintage EBM act Rector Scanner finally announces 3rd album: ‘Radioteleskop’ – available as a limited 2CD

Founded in 1997, Rector Scanner was actually the very first music project of Berlin-based artist Rene Nowotny who then redirected all his energy over the last years on his more EBM-oriented band AD:keY together with his wife Andrea.

Anno 2021, Rector Scanner returns to reveal their much anticipated 3rd studio album “Radioteleskop”, a 2CD set. The first CD holds 11 new songs that offer vintage electronic music with vocoders and German-sung synth music in line with Welle:Erdball and And One. The songs on this release are strongly influenced by science and social fiction literature from the early 20th century and novelists in the likes of Russian author Ivan Yefremov.

The second CD features another 11 tracks which are exclusive versions and diverse collaborations with Metroland, 808 Dot Pop, Massiv In Mensch, AD:keY, Letal 30 as well as a featuring of the toitronic electropunk diva Merry Chicklit.

Also notice the design work by artist, illustrator and theatre actor Thomas Franke.

You can already check out 2 new tracks below. The 2CD set can be ordered via the Alfa Matrix webstore, and the download version via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/radioteleskop-bonus-tracks-version">Radioteleskop (Bonus Tracks Version) by RECTOR SCANNER</a>