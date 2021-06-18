Discothèque announces new video for the track ‘Metaphysical’ – check it out

Burbank (CA, USA) based synthpop act Discothèque has just launched a brand new video for the track “Metaphysical”. “Metaphysical” is available now on Youtube as you can see below. The track is taken form the band’s most recent EP “2.0”.

The video itself was directed and edited by Juliette Beavan together with videographer Nicolette Noble.

Discothèque features LA based vocalist Andrea Becker and Stabbing Westward, Prick, TheThe, and Exotic Birds alumnus Andrew Kubiszewski. In the past Kubiszewski also contributed to several other bands, and composed music for TV shows and films. Discothèque’s debut release was 2020’s EP “1”.

Here’s the video for “Metaphysical”.

You can check out the band’s full “2.0” EP right below.

<a href="https://discothequeband.bandcamp.com/album/discotheque-20">DISCOTHEQUE 2.0 by Discothèque</a>