Scottish darkwave duo Hanging Freud back with 6th album, ‘Persona Normal’ – check out the single video ‘Antidote/Immune’

Glasgow based darkwave/post-punk duo Hanging Freud have just unveiled their sixth full-length album, “Persona Normal”. “Persona Normal” is available now in physical and digital formats on Hanging Freud’s label, Tiny Box. Persona Normal was written produced and recorded by the duo with mastering duties from James Plotkin (Khanate).

Hanging Freud is the Glasgow based production duo Paula Borges and Jonathan Skinner. As a duo they combine their somewhat nomadic past with multicultural backgrounds of coming from Sao Paulo (Brazil) and London (UK) with post-punk and electronics.

The band states: “We were living between the UK and Brazil, going back and forth. These were two societies going through extreme change. The whole world was changing in a way that felt scary.”

For their new album the duo went for a progressive change with more urgency and directness in sound and while maintaining a synth/drum machine approach. The album moves the duo into a new post punk, krautrock and art rock direction rather than the more emotive, goth inspired leanings of their previous record “Nowhere”.

You can already enjoy this new video for the track “Antidote/Immune”.