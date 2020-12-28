German harsh electro act Acylum offers brand new ‘Kampf Dem Verderb’ album as a limited 2CD first edition release

After some releases with their side-projects Totem Obscura and Aengeldust, plus the publication of rare early demo material through the “Filthy Memories 2” release, the Acylum duo (Pedro and Nadine Engel) plans to release the successor of “Pest”. “Kampf Dem Verderb” will be released on February 19th via Alfa Matrix.

The first edition of this 12-track album is released as a deluxe double-CD digipak edition offering some 14 exclusive bonus remixes by Suicide Commando, Armageddon Dildos, Implant, Aesthetische, Mental Exile, Nano Infect, Asseptic Room, Ice Ages, Larva, Advent Resilience, Project Erratic, Dirty K, Schwarzstern and David Blackstar. Note that no less than 6 bands collaborated on the remake of the band’s classic song “The Enemy”, namely Nano Infect, Xentrifuge, Totem Obscura, Техногенетика (Technogenetica), Wolfchild and Viscera Drip.

You can check out already 2 tracks from the release below. You can get your copy as a download via Bandcamp or as a 2CD set via the Alfa Matrix web store.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/kampf-dem-verderb-bonus-tracks-version">Kampf Dem Verderb (Bonus Tracks Version) by ACYLUM</a>

For those who missed out on the digital only “Filthy Memories 2” release, you can grab it below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/filthy-memories-part-2">Filthy Memories – Part 2 by ACYLUM</a>

