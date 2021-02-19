a-ha reschedule EU tour to Spring 2022

Due to the ongoing global Covid-19 outbreak a-ha have decided to reschedule their European shows once again, this time to Spring 2022. The new dates are below.
The original tickets remain valid, but you are advised to contact your point of purchase for further details. For the Norwegian shows, if you want a refund you have a two month period to request this, ending on April 19.
These are the rescheduled shows.
- 28 April 2022 – Gothenburg, Partille Arena
- 29 April 2022 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- 01 May 2022 – Prague, O2 Arena Prague
- 04 May 2022 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live
- 05 May 2022 – Brussels, Forest National
- 07 May 2022 – Paris, Le Zénith
- 09 May 2022 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
- 11 May 2022 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 12 May 2022 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
- 14 May 2022 – Leipzig, Arena Leipzig
- 15 May 2022 – Cologne, Lanxes Arena
- 18 May 2022 – Stavanger, DNB Arena
- 20 May 2022 – Oslo, Spektrum
- 21 May 2022 – Oslo, Spektrum
- 24 May 2022 – Bournemouth, BIC
- 25 May 2022 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 27 May 2022 – London, Wembley Arena
- 28 May 2022 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena