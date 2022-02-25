German dreampop act I Want Poetry brings a delicious new single: ‘Souvenirs’

Tine von Bergen (vocals) and Till Moritz Moll (keys), a dream pop act from Dresden (Germany), has released an excellent single, “Souvenirs”. The song itself handles the all-too-human desire to hold on to the fleeting precious moments of our lifes.

The track was produced together with Michael Vajna (Malky) and sound engineer Ghian Wright (Oasis). Expect a mix of electronics, experimental sounds and acoustic instruments powered by a beat.

“Souvenirs” is taken from the EP “Solace”, which will be released in May 2022.

Here’s the single. Enjoy!