German dreampop act I Want Poetry brings a delicious new single: ‘Souvenirs’
Tine von Bergen (vocals) and Till Moritz Moll (keys), a dream pop act from Dresden…
Tine von Bergen (vocals) and Till Moritz Moll (keys), a dream pop act from Dresden (Germany), has released an excellent single, “Souvenirs”. The song itself handles the all-too-human desire to hold on to the fleeting precious moments of our lifes.
The track was produced together with Michael Vajna (Malky) and sound engineer Ghian Wright (Oasis). Expect a mix of electronics, experimental sounds and acoustic instruments powered by a beat.
“Souvenirs” is taken from the EP “Solace”, which will be released in May 2022.
Here’s the single. Enjoy!
