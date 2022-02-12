Swedish dark electro metal act Against I releases first single: ‘Scum’

February 12, 2022

Against I is the all new project of musician Fredrik Keith Croona who you will know from such projects as Cynical Existence, Croona, Rotncore, Empyres or yet Menschdefekt. In this new project Fredrik focused on the symbiosis of aggrotech and industrial metal styles.

Out now via Insane Records is a first single, “Scum”, which can be downloaded right here on Bandcamp. There is also a video available below.


