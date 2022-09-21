Dutch electronic act Ambassade returns with 2 new releases ahead of new album in 2023

September 21, 2022 bernard

Two years after their previous release on Knekelhuis, and ahead of their second full length LP expected early 2023, the Dutch electronic 3-piece Ambassade is returning with 2 releases on Glasgow’s Optimo Music. For the upcoming releases the band takes on a new approach of tonal expression, with the use of detuned voice samples, droned tape loops and DIY metal and found percussion.

First of all there’s the 1 track digital-only release “De Elitetheorie” which acts as a taster from the upcoming album. The band describes it as a “drum machine drivin’, demontrative showreel using disparate and varied acoustic and electronic sound sources to create gauzy collages of ideas, sound, and a visceral sense reaction.”

Next is the twelve inch “Young Birds” featuring songs that won’t appear on the album expected early 2023. This two-track release is a collaboration between Ambassade and Naama Freedman. These 2 songs were born after a collaboration with Naama Freedman.

The band’s Pascal Pinkert explains: “She’s an artist from Amsterdam and former member of Ambassade. She brought a couple sketches to the studio and we came out with these 2 songs.” The lyrics on “Young Birds” come from an old traditional English folk song from around 1903. It has been re-arranged a couple times throughout the years by multiple artists. Pascal adds: “The song very much reflects our development in sound and arrangement with extended synthesiser parts, less conventional song-writing. Also, us singing in English is a new path.”

More news later. You can already listen to short previews here.


Dutch electronic act Ambassade returns with 2 new releases ahead of new album in 2023

