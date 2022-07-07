O.P.A.L. celebrates its 20th anniversary and releases two brand new albums and an EP
O.P.A.L., the brainchild of Puerto Rican ‘non-musician’ Jose E. Roman Garcia, celebrates its 20th anniversary…
O.P.A.L., the brainchild of Puerto Rican ‘non-musician’ Jose E. Roman Garcia, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with the release of “Pacific” and “Beatless”, two albums that celebrate the different sides of this project: ambient, dream pop, electronic, experimental, shoegaze, soundtrack, and other musical idioms. You might remember the band from its contribution to our free charity compilation “Face The Beat 6” with the track “Christin’s Song”.
“Pacific” was inspired by the ocean, several locations on the west coast of the United States, and several phenomena. It builds upon the dream pop and shoegaze sound started on the earlier “Seu Et Fang” and “Sleep Demon” EP’s, “Sleepless”, and “Insomniac” albums spread across 10 tracks.
“Beatless” is a return to O.P.A.L.’s sonic origins. A more experimental album that ventures into the ambient and soundtrack territories among five tracks averaging 8 or more minutes per track. In “Beatless”, tracks names are just numbers, placeholders for each piece. Finally “Sedative” is the project’s most recent release. Four songs showcasing the further explorations into dream pop, post-rock, and shoegaze.
Both albums and the EP are available for listening and purchase at Bandcamp as well as Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.
Jose E Roman Garcia hails from Puerto Rico has not been doing music since 1991 on his label Rojo y Negro Records under his bands D35C0JóN UR84N0 (Industrial Rock), Antártica (techno), Música Casual (experimental), and O.P.A.L (ambient, dreampop, experimental, shoegaze). He recently collaborated with fellow Puerto Rican Federico Balducci for the project BR35.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether