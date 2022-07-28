Front Line Assembly team with Cleopatra Records for a 6cd box holding earliest recordings

Out August 19 via Cleopatra Records is a 6cd box holding the earliest recordings of Front Line Assembly. Founded in 1986 by Bill Leeb shortly after leaving Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly laid the foundation for what became known as Electronic Body Music (or EBM) as well as the second wave of industrial music.

The brand new box set entitled “Permanent Data 1986-1989” will hold 6 individual CD wallets as well as a full-color 12-page booklet of liner notes written by music journalist Dave Thompson based on an exclusive and recent interview with Leeb. Every track has been digitally remastered by Jürgen Engler of German band Die Krupps, including also rare bonus tracks. The set is capped with a rare 1989 live album.

As an added bonus, Cleopatra Records is also releasing a digitally remastered 2CD collection of Front Line Assembly demos. Titled “Nerve War”, the collection is available as both a 2CD set as well as on vinyl in a 2LP gatefold jacket with splatter vinyl.

Disc 1: Total Terror I

Total Terror A Decade Rebels In Afghanistan Eternal Developing Suicide Black Fluid Falling There All You Do Seeing Is Believing Empty Walls Enemy Number One On The Cross

Bonus Tracks

Freedom Distorted Vision Cleanser

Disc 2: Total Terror Ii

Assassination Intensive Care Unit Immobilized They’re Going To Kill Us Stimulant Combat Hatred By Society Intruder Face Puller A.E.C. Krunch Cro-Magnon Guilty Attack Decay The Bonening

Disc 3: State Of Mind

First Reprisal Consequence Burnt Soul Testimony Landslide Terminal Power Malignant Fracture Eastern Voices

Bonus Tracks

Resistance Sustain Upright No Tomorrow And They Shall Bow

Disc 4: Corrosion

Lurid Sensation Right Hand Of Heaven Concussion On The Cross Conflict Controversy Dark Dreams The Wreck Part III (Wisdom)

Disc 5: Disorder

Body Count Obsession Aggression Lurid Sensation Die-Sect The Wrack

Bonus Tracks

Solitude Of Confinement Collision Headcase Fargone (Wisdom)

Disc 6: Live