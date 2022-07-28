Front Line Assembly team with Cleopatra Records for a 6cd box holding earliest recordings
Out August 19 via Cleopatra Records is a 6cd box holding the earliest recordings of…
Out August 19 via Cleopatra Records is a 6cd box holding the earliest recordings of Front Line Assembly. Founded in 1986 by Bill Leeb shortly after leaving Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly laid the foundation for what became known as Electronic Body Music (or EBM) as well as the second wave of industrial music.
The brand new box set entitled “Permanent Data 1986-1989” will hold 6 individual CD wallets as well as a full-color 12-page booklet of liner notes written by music journalist Dave Thompson based on an exclusive and recent interview with Leeb. Every track has been digitally remastered by Jürgen Engler of German band Die Krupps, including also rare bonus tracks. The set is capped with a rare 1989 live album.
As an added bonus, Cleopatra Records is also releasing a digitally remastered 2CD collection of Front Line Assembly demos. Titled “Nerve War”, the collection is available as both a 2CD set as well as on vinyl in a 2LP gatefold jacket with splatter vinyl.
Disc 1: Total Terror I
- Total Terror
- A Decade
- Rebels In Afghanistan
- Eternal
- Developing Suicide
- Black Fluid
- Falling There
- All You Do
- Seeing Is Believing
- Empty Walls
- Enemy Number One
- On The Cross
Bonus Tracks
- Freedom
- Distorted Vision
- Cleanser
Disc 2: Total Terror Ii
- Assassination
- Intensive Care Unit
- Immobilized
- They’re Going To Kill Us
- Stimulant Combat
- Hatred By Society
- Intruder
- Face Puller
- A.E.C. Krunch
- Cro-Magnon
- Guilty
- Attack Decay
- The Bonening
Disc 3: State Of Mind
- First Reprisal
- Consequence
- Burnt Soul
- Testimony
- Landslide
- Terminal Power
- Malignant Fracture
- Eastern Voices
Bonus Tracks
- Resistance
- Sustain Upright
- No Tomorrow
- And They Shall Bow
Disc 4: Corrosion
- Lurid Sensation
- Right Hand Of Heaven
- Concussion
- On The Cross
- Conflict
- Controversy
- Dark Dreams
- The Wreck Part III (Wisdom)
Disc 5: Disorder
- Body Count
- Obsession
- Aggression
- Lurid Sensation
- Die-Sect
- The Wrack
Bonus Tracks
- Solitude Of Confinement
- Collision
- Headcase Fargone (Wisdom)
Disc 6: Live
- Intro (Turmoil)
- Digital Tension Dementia
- Sedation
- Lethal Compound
- Bloodsport
- Body Count
- Lurid Sensation
- Foolsgame
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether