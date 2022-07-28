Front Line Assembly team with Cleopatra Records for a 6cd box holding earliest recordings

Out August 19 via Cleopatra Records is a 6cd box holding the earliest recordings of…

Front Line Assembly team with Cleopatra Records for a 6cd box holding earliest recordings

Out August 19 via Cleopatra Records is a 6cd box holding the earliest recordings of Front Line Assembly. Founded in 1986 by Bill Leeb shortly after leaving Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly laid the foundation for what became known as Electronic Body Music (or EBM) as well as the second wave of industrial music.

The brand new box set entitled “Permanent Data 1986-1989” will hold 6 individual CD wallets as well as a full-color 12-page booklet of liner notes written by music journalist Dave Thompson based on an exclusive and recent interview with Leeb. Every track has been digitally remastered by Jürgen Engler of German band Die Krupps, including also rare bonus tracks. The set is capped with a rare 1989 live album.

As an added bonus, Cleopatra Records is also releasing a digitally remastered 2CD collection of Front Line Assembly demos. Titled “Nerve War”, the collection is available as both a 2CD set as well as on vinyl in a 2LP gatefold jacket with splatter vinyl.

Disc 1: Total Terror I

  1. Total Terror
  2. A Decade
  3. Rebels In Afghanistan
  4. Eternal
  5. Developing Suicide
  6. Black Fluid
  7. Falling There
  8. All You Do
  9. Seeing Is Believing
  10. Empty Walls
  11. Enemy Number One
  12. On The Cross

Bonus Tracks

  1. Freedom
  2. Distorted Vision
  3. Cleanser

Disc 2: Total Terror Ii

  1. Assassination
  2. Intensive Care Unit
  3. Immobilized
  4. They’re Going To Kill Us
  5. Stimulant Combat
  6. Hatred By Society
  7. Intruder
  8. Face Puller
  9. A.E.C. Krunch
  10. Cro-Magnon
  11. Guilty
  12. Attack Decay
  13. The Bonening

Disc 3: State Of Mind

  1. First Reprisal
  2. Consequence
  3. Burnt Soul
  4. Testimony
  5. Landslide
  6. Terminal Power
  7. Malignant Fracture
  8. Eastern Voices

Bonus Tracks

  1. Resistance
  2. Sustain Upright
  3. No Tomorrow
  4. And They Shall Bow

Disc 4: Corrosion

  1. Lurid Sensation
  2. Right Hand Of Heaven
  3. Concussion
  4. On The Cross
  5. Conflict
  6. Controversy
  7. Dark Dreams
  8. The Wreck Part III (Wisdom)

Disc 5: Disorder

  1. Body Count
  2. Obsession
  3. Aggression
  4. Lurid Sensation
  5. Die-Sect
  6. The Wrack

Bonus Tracks

  1. Solitude Of Confinement
  2. Collision
  3. Headcase Fargone (Wisdom)

Disc 6: Live

  1. Intro (Turmoil)
  2. Digital Tension Dementia
  3. Sedation
  4. Lethal Compound
  5. Bloodsport
  6. Body Count
  7. Lurid Sensation
  8. Foolsgame

