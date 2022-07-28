Greek dark electro act Siva Six release video for ‘Superstition’

July 28, 2022 Eldrina Mich

Out now is a brand new video for “Superstition”, a track taken from Siva Six’ previous album “Dawn of Days” out on Alfa Matrix. The video is featuring Live footage from the band’s show in Athens (GR) at the Kyttaro Club on December 21st 2014. The animation and editing was executed by Georgios Chouliaras of www.zeroraid.com .

Here is the video.

You can check out the full album below.


