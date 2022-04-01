Digital Factor re-releases 1996 album ‘On Demand’ in remastered version + launches all new single ‘What?’ + new videos
The German electro pop / EBM act Digital Factor was co-founded in 1993 by Mike Langer. The band soon played supporting acts for well-known electro bands such as Placebo Effect or X Marks the Pedwalk and quickly established itself as a sought-after live act in the electro scene. In 1994 the band signed to the Danish label Hardrecords where it released its first EP called “Falling Down” (re-released in 2021).
In 2021 Digital Factor’s Mike Langer decided to revisit the band’s repertoire and re-release with Alfa Matrix the fully remastered versions of his back-catalogue.
‘On Demand’ remasted
After the “Falling Down” EP and “Relationchips” album re-releases, we now get the re-release of “On Demand” in a fully digitally revised remastered version. Originally released in 1996 on Hyperium / Hypnobeat, this is the band’s second album.
It was also their breakthrough album on the German dark EBM scene thanks to songs like “Go Ahead” and “X-Rayzor” for which a video clip was also shot during the European tour for “On Demand” which Digital Factor made together with Evils Toy.
New single ‘What?’ and first 2 videos
Also released today on Bandcamp is a brand new single featuring 6 tracks: “What?”. The release holds 3 exclusive brand new songs, each accompanied by a remix version from Alfa Matrix label mates. You can expect one video clip per song. The first two are available now right below.
“What?” reveals a more upfront dance floor approach although staying faithful to its electro pop / EBM roots.
And here are the first two videos…
