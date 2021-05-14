Brand new single/video ‘Machines Love’ for UK electronic indie outfit H2SO4

UK electronic indie outfit H2SO4 are back with a brand new single and video “Machines Love”. For this they collaborated with the production duo Bombay Monkey (feat. also H2SO4 co-founder Andy Phillips). The duo also worked on H2SO4’s upcoming album “Love And Death” to be released on 23rd July 2021.

“The work process was fast and fluid,” says Phillips of his role as co-producer/mixer. “I picked out some key songs that Graham and James had already recorded and got a few raw ideas together before playing them to Guy, who would either do nothing at all or completely turn them on their head. Neither of us was sure what we were dealing with but almost every track we worked up sounded great. However, it wasn’t until we played them to a friend who came up with the final album running order that we knew we’d got something special on our hands.”

The accompanying video for “Machines Love” features H2SO4 vocalist James Butler battling with dancer Lydia Savva.

About H2SO4

H2SO4 began in 1998 as a remix project when electro pioneers Code reworked songs by indie group Sulphur (then signed to Rhythm King). After the singles “I Need Love” and “Little Soul”, a subsequent series of 12” white labels followed prior to the release of their 1999 debut full-length, “Machine-Turned Blues”.

Co-writer and producer Andy Phillips broke away from H2SO4 after the release of the Japan-only follow-up album “Glamtronica” in 2000 and formed the production partnership Bombay Monkey with Guy Martin, leaving Graham Cupples and James Butler to continue making music as H2SO4. A full two decades later, the two camps have combined forces to make a new album.