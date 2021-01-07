‘Click Interview’ with Paranoia Inducta: ‘We Are Living In The World Of Soulless Technique And Dehumanized People’

Anthony Armageddon Destroyer set up PARANOIA INDUCTA in 2003. His first productions were released in his homeland, Poland, on Beast Of Prey. More albums got released by Old Temple, Noctivagant, Eden Records, Speculum Diaboli Records and the newest work on Heerwegen Tod Production. After some split releases he now strikes back with a new album, which is the final chapter of a trilogy that is meant as a tribute ‘to all those people who died, were killed, deceived, humiliated or stalked by the Catholic Church’. „Viri Probi” features eight tracks and is a great piece of Dark-Ambient / Ritual music. This interview is meant as an introduction to the sound universe of this fascinating project.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: Can you briefly remind us the way you got in touch with dark music styles

and what was your initial goal when setting up PARANOIA INDUCTA?

Destroyer: In the early 90s I got a cassette with an unknown to me recording MZ.412 (Maschinenzimmer 412 – “Macht Durch Stimme”). My confrontation with this music caused a really great shock and also a reaction which could not be controlled or stopped. It was just like opening a new space, new music regions and totally different dimension. It began a new stage in the perception of sounds in me. I was looking for similar climates and then I found other performers from independent labels such as Cold Meat Industry, Old Europa Café or Fluttering Dragon Records. At the same time the thirst for musical experimentation was born in me, in my soul and heart. After a few years of evolution my interest has been taken into a material form and then my project Paranoia Inducta was born.

Q: How do you see yourself as musician/artist? I mean what are your sources of inspiration? Do you’ve referential artists and how do you proceed to compose your music?

Destroyer: Well, I must say I do not feel myself like a musician or an artist at all. Creating music, composing is just like catharsis to me. It allows me to relieve my repressed and secret emotions, embarrassed thoughts and my imagination. What inspires me the most is the surrounding world and reality. Just look around… we are living in the world of soulless technique and dehumanized people. Madness and insanity are overwhelming us more and more every day. Human emotional sphere is changing quickly and now we are fascinated by world of illusions, which changes our relationships, our views and behavior. There is no one ready recipe and specific order for my work. It is created spontaneously. When I got a theme, main topic and something intrigues me then I start theoretical (sometimes it could be a book for example) and practical (sounds, samples) preparations. Then I finally put it all together and this is very hard work.

Q: You recently released the album “Viri Probi”, which is the final chapter of a trilogy about all kinds of victims of the Catholic church. What incited you to set up this concept and how did you accomplish the different albums?

Destroyer: “Viri Probi” is the third and the last part of “Lux Mundi”. Initially it was supposed to be a single album, but I did not imagine I would have composed so much material. However, the subject matter was very extensive and I have been interested in history of Christianity for a long time.It made me deciding to release the conceptual material as a trilogy titled “Lux Mundi” which reveals the eagerly hidden secrets of the Catholic Church. The trilogy tells also about the events, which are hidden or just ignored by church servants.It is impossible not to mention here my great guests who helped me so much with my work: eLL (vocal), Hekte Zaren (vocal), Robert Marciniak (keybords).

Q: Your homeland has a reputation being an ultra Catholic county, which I think makes this concept even more interesting, but still tricky. What’s your deeper perception about?

Destroyer: I think every religion is evil. This is only an institution full of prohibitions and orders. The main goal of every religion is manipulation and making people feel fearful. People who create this institution want only power and money and they look after their own interests. They are false and full of jealousy and hatred. Religion imposes on man trivial philosophical concepts of life and death, does not tolerate others and fakes the image of reality. It terrorizes us with terrible threats, captivates mentally and economically, disregards honest science and definitely favors racism and anti-Semitism. Religion encourages people to suffer while its officers lead very luxurious life.

Q: Tell us a bit more about the writing and production of “Viri Probi”? How did this album took shape? What have been the main difficulties you encountered and what makes you proud about it?

Destroyer: Most of the “Viri Probi” material was registered years ago. The album has been quietly waited for 14 years (then the first part of the trilogy was released) for the right moment. Nowadays the topic has become very current because of the situation in our country and I decided to present the album. My great dream was to release “Viri Probi” in the same graphic design as former albums “Gloria Laus” and “Pia Fraus”. They were released as non-standard limited editions –booklets packed in sealed envelopes with special marks. Unfortunately this did not happen and I regret it very much. In the meantime, Beast Of Prey –label which released my albums, stopped their activities.

Q: You’ve released different split releases so what do you like in this format and the work with other artists? What brings the future?

Destroyer: As a matter of fact I do not like splits or compilations. I definitely prefer working on full albums. In my case there are always conceptual albums dedicated to a specific topic. Recently, however I made two splits, which I am very happy with: DeepDark & Paranoia Inducta –“Mind Games” and Corona Barathri & Paranoia Inducta – “Atra Mors”. The effect is very satisfying and the cooperation with my Russian Friends was a great experience and adventure. Upcoming plans include a split with two projects: Sealed in Blood and Simulacra. Apart from that I am just finishing mastering of the latest Paranoia Inducta full album “Into Eternal Darkness”. This time it will be a story about confusion, loneliness, lack of hope and death wish. I would like to add immodestly this is the best material I have ever been able to register.