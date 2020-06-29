Front 242’s Daniel B. Celebrates 66th anniversary with ‘Six+Six’ revisiting Front 242, Male Or Female, …

Daniel Bressanutti aka Daniel B. from Front 242 fame Will soon celebrate his 66th anniversary. For the occasion he recorded the “Six+Six” album. The album travels via a 46+ minute long sonic journey through the artist’s prolific career revisiting a selection of songs he wrote for Front 242 or Male Or Female by re-recording them.

The tracks were chosen to best fit the set-up of a new upbeat live-DJ concept of Daniel B./Prothèse which already received excellent reviews at its inauguration in Belgium in February 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all other festival dates and instead these songs are now being officially released in studio format. On the album you”ll find old-time personal favorites like “Happiness”, “Neurobashing”, “Seq666” and MorF’s club hit “Skeleton Toy”.

The digital (available here) and CD edition (available here) of the album come out with the bonus track “Intro.Outro”. “Six+Six” is also released in a very limited vinyl format edition (only 200 copies in total – in 2 different colours) on Daniel B.’s own label brand.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/six-six">six+six by DANIEL B.</a>

