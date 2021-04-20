Legendary occultist Aleister Crowley remixed by dark electronic & witch house artists

Cleopatra Records has gathered a group of electronic, rock and industrial artists to remix some of the only surviving recordings legendary occultist Aleister Crowley made. The historic wax recordings date back from 1910-1914 and are all featured on the brand new release “Black Magic”. Artists included in this project are Jozef van Wissem, Hawkestrel, Ritualz, Umberto, ∆AIMON, Neoslave, Ainoma, VV & The Void, Witch Of The Vale and Kill Shelter.

The album also features an all-new denoised and remastered collection of the original wax recordings.

For a sneak preview of what’s in store, check out this new video for Neoslave remix “Rise Above You”.

In further news, a full-length biopic on Aleister Crowley, directed by The Cordero Brothers, is in the making. The screenplay is based on the Boleskine House where Crowley used to practice his ‘black magic’ rituals. The house, which was later purchased by Jimmy Page.