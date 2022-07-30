French synthpop/coldwave artist Feu Follet returns with ‘IV’ album on CD, cassette and as download

Blackjack Illuminist Records releases the fourth album by the French Nancy based synthpop/coldwave artist Feu Follet, “IV”. The album is available on CD, cassette and as download via Bandcamp.

Alban Blaising; explains the genesis of the release: “Making this album, I wanted to keep it simple. I started renovating an old house and it took a lot of time. So I didn’t try to make any concept album like the previous ones, I just had fun making and recording new compositions and leaving the field open to the singers who participated and to be guided by the instinct of the moment.”

The album features both female and male guest vocalists (Vlimmer, Isabelle B. Baumann, Pat Aubier) mixed with a sound that dwells in-between post-punk, dreampop, wave, folk goth and witch house.

<a href="https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/album/iv">IV by Feu Follet</a>