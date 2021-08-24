French post-punk act Joy/Disaster offer first details from all new album ‘From Stars To Angels’

(Photo by Maxime Bozzolo) The Nancy (France) based post-punk act Joy/Disaster have revealed the first details of their new album “From Stars To Angels” which will hold 14 tracks. The release will be available on all major platforms on September 10th.

Composed during the confinement period between March and May 2020, “From Stars To Angels” traces the evolution of emotions during a period of isolation. Says the band: “Each of us has taken a different look at the world, the media, nature and it is these developments that have given aggressive and melancholic nuances transcribed on these songs.”

Given the difficulties in being able to move around, only the drums were recorded in DIY studio conditions but for the rest of the recordings, everyone recorded at home and then sent the tracks for mixing and mastering.

The band has been active since 2005. Here’s an idea of how they sound like.