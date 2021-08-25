Chris Carter shares ‘Convicting People’ from ‘Electronic Ambient Remixes’

Ahead of the release of “Electronic Ambient Remixes One and Three” – available for the first time on vinyl and streaming platforms and previously unavailable on CD for 15 years – Chris Carter today shares “Convicting People”. “Convicting People” is Carter’s unique take on “Convincing People” from Throbbing Gristle’s “20 Jazz Funk Greats” (1979).

As a founding member of Throbbing Gristle alongside Cosey Fanni Tutti, Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson and Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Chris Carter has had a significant role in the development of electronic music – a journey which has continued through his releases as one half of Chris & Cosey and Carter Tutti and a third of Carter Tutti Void – as well as with his own solo and collaborative releases. Carter released “Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Vol 1”, his first solo album in over 17 years, in 2018.

He is also credited with the invention and production of groundbreaking electronics – from the legendary Gristleizer self-built effects unit through to the Dirty Carter Experimental Sound Generating Instrument, the sold-out TG One Eurorack module (designed with Tiptop Audio) and the updated Future Sound Systems Gristleizer modules. Carter’s use of these modules can be heard during his recent series of live solo shows, including this Rough Trade event last year. Through these, Carter has created the means to make sounds as well as making the sounds themselves.

The Electronic Ambient Remixes releases are the continuation of a reissue campaign with Mute that started with his solo box set, “Miscellany” (2018).

Here’s Chris Carter with “Convicting People”, an excellent cut, which kinda sits between early Recoil and Brian Eno if you ask us.