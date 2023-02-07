Ministry announces 2023 headline tour dates with direct support from Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly
(Photo by Derick Smith) Ministry is heading back out on the road in 2023 with a series of spring headlining dates, bringing long-time friends Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly along for the ride.
The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno, Nevada and will end with an anticipated performance at the Sick New World Fest in Las Vegas on May 13. Ministry also previously announced a summer run opening for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, kicking off August 24.
The tour will continue to be a career retrospective of Ministry’s work. Songs each night of the tour will include selects from across the span of Ministry’s full catalog including the latest works from 2021 album “Moral Hygiene”. For the upcoming tour dates, Jourgensen will be joined by band members drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D’Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel.
Jourgensen has re-entered the studio and is currently beginning work on Ministry’s 16th album – more details will be coming soon.
Tickets can be bought right here.
Ministry Spring 2023 Headline Tour
April 2023
- 20 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
- 21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
- 23 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
- 25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
- 26 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
- 27 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
- 29 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- 30 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
May 2023
- 3 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
- 4 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hal
- 5 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
- 6 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde
- 7 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
- 9 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
- 11 Billings, MT @ Pub Station
- 13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest*
*Indicates a festival date where Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly are not playing
Ministry Opening For Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
August 2023
- 24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- 26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 27 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- 29 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- 30 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 2023
- 1 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 2 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
- 5 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 6 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- 8 Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- 9 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
- 12 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- 13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- 16 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- 19 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- 20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
- 22 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion
- 23 Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center
- 24 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
