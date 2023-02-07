Ministry announces 2023 headline tour dates with direct support from Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly

(Photo by Derick Smith) Ministry is heading back out on the road in 2023 with a series of spring headlining dates, bringing long-time friends Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly along for the ride.

The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno, Nevada and will end with an anticipated performance at the Sick New World Fest in Las Vegas on May 13. Ministry also previously announced a summer run opening for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, kicking off August 24.

The tour will continue to be a career retrospective of Ministry’s work. Songs each night of the tour will include selects from across the span of Ministry’s full catalog including the latest works from 2021 album “Moral Hygiene”. For the upcoming tour dates, Jourgensen will be joined by band members drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D’Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel.

Jourgensen has re-entered the studio and is currently beginning work on Ministry’s 16th album – more details will be coming soon.

Tickets can be bought right here.

Ministry Spring 2023 Headline Tour

April 2023

20 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

23 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

26 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

27 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

29 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

30 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

May 2023

3 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

4 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hal

5 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

6 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde

7 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

9 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

11 Billings, MT @ Pub Station

13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest*

*Indicates a festival date where Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly are not playing

Ministry Opening For Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

August 2023

24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 2023