French electropop act Dekad back after 7 years of silence with all new single / video ‘A Deadly Show’
The French electropop act Dekad is back after 7 years of silence with a brand…
The French electropop act Dekad is back after 7 years of silence with a brand new single and video, and it’s called “A Deadly Show”.
This new track is being released ahead of a new 11-track album entitled “Nowhere Lines”. Expect catchy choruses bathing in electro pop and fat bass lines. The new material was co-produced by Foretaste’s XY who co-wrote The Overlookers’ “Teenage Wet Dreams” album three years ago.
The new single is available on all digital platforms – including Bandcamp – and offers two versions of the title track, including a remix by Foretaste’s XY.
Here’s the video.
Along with this new track and video, the project’s label BOREDOMproduct is now accepting the pre-orders for the forthcoming new album “Nowhere Lines” to be released at the end of June this year.
