French electropop act Dekad back after 7 years of silence with all new single / video ‘A Deadly Show’

The French electropop act Dekad is back after 7 years of silence with a brand new single and video, and it’s called “A Deadly Show”.

This new track is being released ahead of a new 11-track album entitled “Nowhere Lines”. Expect catchy choruses bathing in electro pop and fat bass lines. The new material was co-produced by Foretaste’s XY who co-wrote The Overlookers’ “Teenage Wet Dreams” album three years ago.

The new single is available on all digital platforms – including Bandcamp – and offers two versions of the title track, including a remix by Foretaste’s XY.

<a href="https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/a-deadly-show">A Deadly Show by Dekad</a>

Here’s the video.

Along with this new track and video, the project’s label BOREDOMproduct is now accepting the pre-orders for the forthcoming new album “Nowhere Lines” to be released at the end of June this year.